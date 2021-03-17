Buffalo Beauts announce Rhea Coad as new head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Beauts have a new head coach: Rhea Coad is taking the reins as bench boss for the Beauts, the team announced on Tuesday. Coad takes over for former Beauts head coach Pete Perram, who is relocating his family to Western Canada.

“I am extremely honored to be leading such an amazing group of young women and I am beyond excited to get back on the ice with everyone in preparation for the NWHL’s seventh season,” new Beauts head coach Rhea Coad said in a press release on Tuesday. “I look forward to continuing to grow our family culture and building strong relationships with each member of our team.”

Coad joined the Beauts in 2018, and served as an associate coach last season. While coaching the Beauts, she also served on the coaching staff at Nazareth College, but she is resigning her position with the Golden Flyers to focus all her attention on Buffalo.

“Rhea is a great tactician who brings ingenuity to the game,” Buffalo GM Nate Oliver said. “When you combine that with her strong belief in our players and organization, we strongly believe Rhea is going to lead a team that will contend again for the Isobel Cup and make our fans and community very proud.”

A three-sport standout at SUNY Canton, Coad competed in hockey, softball and golf and graduated

with a degree in Health and Fitness Promotion. She was a four-year member of the women’s hockey

program at Canton, and was team captain for the 2016-17 season. She also completed a coaching internship at St. Lawrence University and has coached at USA Hockey development camps in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The Beauts finished the shortened Bubble season in Lake Placid with a 1-5 record.