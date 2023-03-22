BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Beauts announced Wednesday that head coach Rhea Coad has stepped down from her position after four seasons with the team.

The announcement said the team is actively looking to fill the position.

Coad held positions as an assistant coach and assistant head coach from 2019-21, moving into the head coach role in 2021. The Beauts had a record of 11-30-3 under Coad as head coach. In her four seasons, the team compiled a record of 20-49-5.

“We wish Rhea the best of luck as she continues her coaching career and we thank her for her four seasons with the Beauts,” general manager Nate Oliver said in the release. “We are currently conducting a search and are in the process of interviewing candidates to ultimately fill the role of the team’s next head coach.”