Buffalo Beauts meet the fans at Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Beauts left the ice and went out into the community on Friday afternoon to sign autographs and meet fans at the Buffalo History Museum.

“We’re here to spread awareness of the Buffalo Beauts, we play in the National Women’s Hockey League at the North Town Center,” Beauts forward and alternate captain Taylor Accursi said. “We thought the museum would be a great opportunity to spread awareness for our sport and our team.”

“It’s a great opportunity for the community of Buffalo to come out and meet some of the players, and to be aware of what our organization is,” Beauts defender Marie-Jo Pelletier said. “A lot of people might not know that they have a National Women’s Hockey team in the area, so I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase our team.”

The Beauts have participated in many different community events throughout the course of the season, and every time they hope to at least reach some young girls to let them know that they could be in their shoes — or skates — some day.

“We want to show young girls what we can do, and to inspire young girls out there,” Pelletier said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for myself anyways, and I think for a lot of us.”

“We all grew up with dreams to play for our national team, we’re both Canadian, so we both grew up dreaming to play on Team Canada one day, so I think for us it’s just to promote women’s hockey, and to inspire young girls to dream to one day play professionally.”

Buffalo is on the road for the next two games, but they return home for a two game home stand, their final of the season, on February 22 and 23 when they host the Minnesota Whitecaps at the North Town Center.