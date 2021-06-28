Buffalo Beauts sold to new owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Beauts have a new owner, the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) announced Monday morning.

According to them, both that team and the Minnesota Whitecaps have been sold by W Hockey Partners (WHP), and are now owned by NLTT Ventures, LLC.

The NWHL says NLTT Ventures combines NL Sports and Top Tier Sports.

“Since the adoption of the league’s new governance model in October, it has been our goal to attract new owners who are well-capitalized and fully committed to club operations and our vision for this league’s future. With these two sales, all six teams are now in independent hands and that provides a strong foundation on which to expand opportunities for professional women’s hockey players in North America.” NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia

Ownership groups can only own more than one team for a limited time. According to the NWHL, “owners are required to divest clubs until no ownership group owns more than one team” over time.

The Buffalo Beauts are one of the NWHL’s “Founding Four” teams that competed in the league’s first season, which took place from 2015-2016.

