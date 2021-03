NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 10: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears looks to throw a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills have signed a one-year deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

During a media call Thursday afternoon, Bills GM Brandon Beane said the team called Matt Barkley before speaking to the media to make sure he heard the news from them first.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane says their zoom call with the media was delayed by an hour because they were finalizing a one-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky and they wanted to call Matt Barkley before he heard the news in the media. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 18, 2021

