Assembly Speaker Heastie weighs in on Bills stadium discussions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a lot of talk about a new Bills stadium, and the speaker of the New York State Assembly is sharing his views.

Carl Heastie was in town Tuesday and answered questions about the status of stadium negotiations.

Just as he did in August, he didn’t say whether taxpayers should front the cost, or how much of it.

However, Heastie did make one thing clear — he wants the team to stay as the Buffalo Bills.

“I haven’t had any involvement other than being a vocal supporter of wanting the Bills to stay here in the Buffalo area, but how that ends up, you know, I don’t know,” Heastie says.

Other lawmakers have taken a similar stance, including Gov. Hochul, saying they want the Bills to remain in the Queen City.

The new stadium is estimated to have a price tag of about $1.4 billion.