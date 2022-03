PALM BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — News 4’s Chris Horvatits spoke with Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia at the NFL owners meetings Tuesday about the new stadium coming to Orchard Park.

“It’ll be completely unlike Highmark Stadium,” Raccuia said. “It’s a state-of-the-art facility that we’re building. Highmark’s 50+ years old, a lot’s changed since then. It’ll look nothing like Highmark at all.”

