ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills season is just around the corner and fans will get their first chance to watch the team at One Bills Drive this week. Many fans though are concerned about parking as the new stadium construction continues.

The Blue and Red Practice on Friday will be the first test of the new parking system. The Bills say the construction won’t have a big impact on parking because there is public transportation options and other expanded lot space.

“We are concerned. Traffic is bad enough and parking is bad enough and we are just afraid our street will be taken over too,” Laurie Lawson, an Orchard Park resident, told News 4. “We are excited about the new stadium. Definitely excited. I think they need one. It’s just going to be a little bit of an inconvenience I think everybody can deal with. They just have to keep an eye on the traffic and the parking where people shouldn’t be parked.”

While crews are hard at work building a new home for the Bills, some fans are concerned about gameday parking, and if they will be able to tailgate in their favorite spots. Other area residents are worried lots will fill up quickly, causing gameday parking headaches.

“Does that mean we are going to start having to camp out here at like 6 a.m. versus rolling in at 8 o’clock and being okay. Also pricing. We only pay like $30 to park. Now private lots will be jacking it up to close to $40 because they don’t have competition,” Ashley Bishop, a longtime season ticket holder, said.

The Bills say they believe there will be a small impact on fans, and most parking will remain open. The bus and limo lot has been relocated closer to Southwestern Boulevard, and other spots have been added south of the construction zone. The RV lot will not be open this season because of construction, but the team is considering bringing it back in the future.

Mark Lester owns several lots off of Big Tree and Abbott Roads. He says he already has a lot of reservations, including many RVs because fans want to be sure they have a place to tailgate.

“Parking will be at a premium,” Lester said. “Many people are panicking. They don’t know where to go and it is becoming a problem. We are filling up fast.”

The NFTA says it will expand express bus service to Niagara Falls this season, and will continue busing fans from Buffalo to Orchard Park on gamedays. The NFTA also says it is working with the bills to add a transportation hub in the new stadium design.

“This is the Bills. We want to make sure all people from Western New York are able to get to the games and support our team,” Kelly Khatib, communications manager for the NFTA, added.

The Bills say they will monitor the parking situation at the Blue and Red practice this Friday, as well as the preseason games, and make adjustments as needed.