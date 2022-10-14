ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An important deadline related to the new Bills stadium project is coming up this weekend.

By Sunday, New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills must formalize the binding agreements to build the complex in Orchard Park. If the deal isn’t inked by then, the Bills would have the option of holding relocation discussions with other cities, counties, or states.

Per the Memorandum of Understanding the sides agreed to earlier this year, the initial deadline was September 1. However, the parties all agreed to push it back 45 days to October 16.

Earlier this month, with the deadline approaching, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tried to calm concerns.

“I’d be very disappointed if, with everything that’s going on, with this great feeling in the community about the team, that the team would then say, ‘Oh, we’re going to start talking to other cities because we want to move,'” Poloncarz said. “I don’t think they’re going to do that.”

“At this point, I feel very confident that we’ll get the deal done and there will be construction starting next year on a stadium in Orchard Park.”

This weekend, the team will be away from home to take on the Kansas City Chiefs after dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week in a 38-3 game. Both teams are heading into Sunday’s game 4-1.

You can watch the game at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

