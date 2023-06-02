You can watch the event live on News 4 and WIVB.com

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It won’t be much longer until there are shovels in the ground at the site of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

The Bills announced Friday that they will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday to mark the start of construction on the franchise’s new stadium, which will be located across from Highmark Stadium on Abbott Road. You can watch the event live on News 4 and WIVB.com

Among those expected to be in attendance are Bills owner/CEO Terry Pegula, general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, EVP/COO Ron Raccuia and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The new stadium deal received its final governmental approval on May 4, paving the way for construction to begin. While the groundbreaking will take place Monday, prep work has already begun, as a number of construction vehicles have been seen digging and altering the land where the Bills’ new home will one day stand in the past weeks.

The stadium is expected to be completed in 2026. More information can be found here.

