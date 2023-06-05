ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After years of speculation, planning and negotiation, shovels are finally in the ground at the site of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place Monday morning to mark the start of construction on the Bills’ new home, which will be located across from Highmark Stadium on Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

After an extensive process leading up to Monday’s event, there was plenty of excitement about the stadium that will stand on the site completed in 2026.

“Ralph, we’re moving across the street,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said. “We’re going to build a stadium here, and we’re going to tear down a stadium over there that’s full of memories. So, we need to fill this stadium with more memories and continue our legacy. We should remember the past, but embrace the building of our future.”

The Bills’ owner also revealed that the team extended its stadium naming rights deal, meaning the new home of the team will also be Highmark Stadium. The stadium is expected to have roughly 63,000 seats and be completed in time for the 2026 NFL season.

“The days of us operating as a small market team are in the past,” Bills EVP/COO Ron Raccuia said. “We are so excited to see the atmosphere that’s going to be created for our fans when Josh Allen and our team leads us into this new stadium.”

Also speaking at the ceremony alongside Pegula and Raccuia were Governor Kathy Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The new stadium deal received its final governmental approval on May 4, paving the way for construction to begin. While the groundbreaking officially took place Monday, prep work had already begun, as a number of construction vehicles have been seen digging and altering the land where the new stadium will stand in the past weeks.

You can watch a full replay of the press conference and groundbreaking ceremony above.

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)

(Photo courtesy of the Buffalo Bills)