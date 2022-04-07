ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As state budget talks have dragged on over the last week, Western New York and Downstate lawmakers have clashed over the $600 million in state money going toward the Buffalo Bills stadium project. But on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul said there was a conceptual budget deal, and Bills stadium money is included in it.

“The total amount, 600 (million), will be reflected,” Hochul said during a briefing in the Red Room of the State Capitol.

Hochul reiterated that $418 million of the state’s share will come a fund supplied by gaming revenue from the Seneca Nation. An additional $182 million will be allocated to round out the $600 million, officials in the Executive Chamber said.

“I do appreciate the support and the energy behind the conversations. There was a lot of passion,” Hochul said. “This is a regional priority for part of our state. We also have regional priorities that we’re addressing for other parts of the state.”

As Hochul was announcing the conceptual budget deal, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was giving his State of the County address inside the ADPRO Training Center across from Highmark Stadium. After the speech, he echoed Hochul’s words.

“To my friends in the Downstate area, we are one state,” Poloncarz said. “We invest in assets Downstate to the betterment of that community and we ask them to invest in the betterment of this community.”

The deal the Bills, State, and County struck last week calls for Erie County to provide $250 million for construction of the stadium, which is expected to open in 2026. County lawmakers still need to approve the deal.

The NFL will provide a $200 million loan to go toward construction of the stadium.

After construction, the state will be responsible for contributing $6 million annually into a Capital Improvement Fund for the facility. It will also provide an additional $6.67 million toward a Maintenance and Repair Fund.

Erie County will also be contributing to the Capital Improvement Fund. However, the entirety of the county’s share will come from ticket, concession, and parking surcharges.

“We have to think that this is a one time only investment in keeping the Buffalo Bills here,” Poloncarz said. “If we had not done that, we’re losing the team.”