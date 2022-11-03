BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement.

Gilbane and Turner have worked together for over 25 years, combining to build or renovate 16 NFL stadiums. They will team up with 34 Group, founded by Bills hall-of-fame running back Thurman Thomas, to oversee the project.

“We continue to partner with a first-class team of experts and professionals to bring our stadium to life,” Bills Executive Vice President and Chief Operation Officer Ron Raccuia said in a release. “Gilbane | Turner has a tremendous wealth of experience in stadium construction and we look forward to partnering with them.”

“We are tremendously excited to build the new home for the Buffalo Bills,” said John LaRow, Senior Vice President, Gilbane Building Company. “This new NFL stadium will be a proud representation of the energy, passion, and dedication of the Bills organization, the team, its fans, and the City of Buffalo. Our joint-venture team is committed to driving opportunities for diverse and local businesses and working with our partners to deliver this transformational project for Western New York.”

“We are excited and honored to be a part of the team building the new NFL stadium for the Buffalo Bills,” Turner Vice President and General Manager Carlton E. Stewart said. “The stadium will elevate the fan experience for this incredible team, and we will create opportunities and engagement for members of our community during construction.”

“This project is monumental to us as New Yorkers and Bills fans,” Stewart added. “We look forward to attending many games in this great new stadium. Go Bills!”

“34 Group is incredibly honored to be part of building a vibrant new NFL stadium for the Buffalo Bills and our community,” said Thomas, founder of 34 Group. “We are dedicated to delivering a stadium that fulfills the vision for this new venue.”

