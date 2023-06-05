A rending of the new Bills stadium, released by the team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Current Buffalo Bills season ticket holders will have priority to purchase season tickets for the new Bills stadium when it opens in 2026.

But, if you aren’t a season ticket holder and want to be on the priority list, you’ll have to pay for it.

Shortly after the team broke ground on its new stadium on Monday, season ticket procedures were announced.

Season ticket holders will have priority at season tickets for the new stadium, which is set to have around 7,600 less seats than the current Highmark Stadium. To join a priority list, fans will have to pay a $150 down payment (plus a $3 fee) per seat. Deposits for up to six seats can be made.

The Bills say that placing a down payment does not guarantee you will be able to buy season tickets, but it “holds your place in line.” If you are not selected, you will receive a refund. Refunds can also be given at any time with a written request.

Personal seat licenses, a one-time payment that transfers the ownership rights of the seats from the team to the buyer, will also be required.

Anyone 18 years and over can make a down payment.

For more information and to place a down payment, click here.