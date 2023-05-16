BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Delaware North will not be in charge of food and drinks at the new Bills stadium, the company confirmed to News 4 on Tuesday night.

Legends Hospitality, co-owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, will have the rights to food and beverage at the stadium.

Delaware North has held the contract with Highmark Stadium for decades.

Legends has already keep helping shape the look of the new stadium. The company has already been working with architectural firm Populus for the design of the stadium. Legends is also overseeing sales for the stadium, including the marketing of personal seat licenses and naming rights.

“Legends is proud to expand our long-term partnership with the Buffalo Bills to deliver a best-in-class hospitality experience for Bills Mafia at games, showcasing the very best Buffalo has to offer and beyond,” Legends President Dan Smith said in a statement Tuesday night.

Legends handles food and beverage for many state-of-the-art sporting venues, including Yankee Stadium in New York, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The goal at each of these venues is to integrate local cuisine with both normal concession stands and restaurant-style clubs in each stadium.

The new Bills stadium is scheduled to open in 2026.