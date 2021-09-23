Erie County Legislature passes resolution directing Poloncarz, PSE, and NY to release Bills stadium study

The National Anthem is played at New Era Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a unanimous vote, the Erie County Legislature says it supports a resolution sponsored by a Republican Caucus, directing Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, and the state to release their study regarding a potential new Bills stadium.

“This is a positive step toward transparency in dealing with a new stadium. Taxpayers we represent deserve to know what’s going on, especially surrounding a project this size that will likely involve public dollars,” Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo said.

According to the Legislature, when discussing an amendment to this resolution, Democrats voted against an additional clause that would “require representatives from each legislative caucus be present during negotiations.”

Lorigo tells News 4 that he and Legislators Todaro, Greene, and Mills voted in support of the measure to have legislative representatives present during meetings between Erie County and PSE.

“It doesn’t make sense to conduct these negotiations behind closed doors,” Todaro said. “I am disappointed some of my colleagues disagree, but I believe calling for the stadium study to be released publicly is a step in the right direction.”

Last week, in response to Lorigo’s call for the county to release the Bills stadium study, county officials said, “the CAA ICON study that he is referring to is the property of the Bills/PSE and is theirs to release if they so choose. Not sure if the legislator is calling on the Bills/PSE to release it though.”