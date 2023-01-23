ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another step toward the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium will be taking place Monday.

“New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills are actively finalizing all agreements and contracts related to the stadium, and this is another step forward in the process,” Empire State Development said.

Binding agreements related to the new stadium, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2026 season, remain under negotiation. It’s estimated to cost $1.4 billion, with the following sources for funding:

Buffalo Bills: $550 million

Erie County: $250 million

New York State: $600 million

Construction of the new stadium is expected to begin later this year.

The Erie County Stadium Corporation, a subsidiary of Empire State Development, plans to meet Monday at 2 p.m. The proposed agenda for the meeting can be found here and anyone looking to watch it can do so here.