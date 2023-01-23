ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another step toward the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium will be taking place Monday.
“New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills are actively finalizing all agreements and contracts related to the stadium, and this is another step forward in the process,” Empire State Development said.
Binding agreements related to the new stadium, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2026 season, remain under negotiation. It’s estimated to cost $1.4 billion, with the following sources for funding:
- Buffalo Bills: $550 million
- Erie County: $250 million
- New York State: $600 million
Construction of the new stadium is expected to begin later this year.
The Erie County Stadium Corporation, a subsidiary of Empire State Development, plans to meet Monday at 2 p.m. The proposed agenda for the meeting can be found here and anyone looking to watch it can do so here.
Bills Stadium Deal
- Erie County Stadium Corporation to meet Monday
- Orchard Park considers zoning exceptions with new stadium being built
- Where else do Bills fans want to be?: Architect speaks on new Bills Stadium design
- Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
- Experience new Bills Stadium in virtual reality; Bills discuss new sale center
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.