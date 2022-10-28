WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans are still buzzing about the new stadium update the team released yesterday, which includes renderings of the building itself. The team also announced a new sale center where fans can buy tickets for the new stadium and experience their seat in virtual reality.

The Walker Center in Williamsville will play host to the facility and the Bills call the location “central to Western New York.” They also noted its proximity to the New York State Thruway.

“Every fan that has a seat in the new stadium will come through the Sale Center. They’ll experience it from a virtual reality standpoint, a 360 viewing standpoint. They’ll be able to sit in their seats. They’ll be able to design where they want to sit, where they want to park and tailgate,” Ron Raccuia, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Buffalo Bills, told News 4.

The virtual viewing of the new Bills Stadium is the way of the future, according to fans. Other teams and stadiums have created similar fan interaction centers while building a new facility, including the Chicago Bears.

“We can actually be part of the experience before you’re actually there in person, which is pretty cool,” Cheektowaga native Jason LaPorte said.

“People want sit in certain spots especially, so they want to see that view. They don’t have to go to Orchard Park for it,” Eli Lazore of Buffalo added. “It’s right near the Thruway. You never know. A lot of people go to Niagara Falls so maybe they will stop through here.”

The Bills hope the sale center will attract fans from near and far to experience the new facility before shovels go into the ground. This will give Bills Mafia a chance to try out their seat, and even map out how they will get to the stadium from their front door to the parking lot to their seat.

“I think it will draw people from outside of the Western New York region to the games and really to experience what the tailgate, what the fan experience is in Western New York because it is not like any other,” David Goodwin of York, Pa. continued.

LaPorte and Goodwin have since moved away from the region, but the Bills always bring them home. The new stadium renderings released Thursday ignited the fandemonium flame and now fans can’t wait to get their first look at their new home, even if it is through a screen.

“The people that are Bills fans that are not around, they just want to be apart of the experience. So whatever they can do and maybe this is one of those things that can draw them even closer, it’s just going to make it better for Bills fans all over the place,” LaPorte concluded.

The Buffalo Bills say the center will open by the spring at the latest.