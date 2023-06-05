ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the Bills play their first game at their new stadium, it will still have the same name as the old one.

Bills owner Terry Pegula announced that the organization has reached a naming rights agreement with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, meaning the new home of the Bills will retain Highmark Stadium as its name.

“I’m proud to say we have a new longer-term naming rights deal,” Pegula said. “Their name will shine on our stadium for years to come.”

Highmark provided News 4 with the following statement regarding the new deal:

“Highmark is proud to retain the naming rights to the ‘New Highmark Stadium’. Our deepened partnership with the Bills has proven to be much more than a name on the stadium and has amplified each organizations’ community impact. We see great value in continuing our collaborative efforts in the community and ensuring the new stadium will be a center for engagement and health improvement.”

Highmark has had the naming rights for the Bills’ home stadium since 2021, replacing New Era Field after New Era Cap and the Bills terminated their contract in 2020.

It donned the name Bills Stadium for 2021 and prior to New Era Field, it was known as Ralph Wilson Stadium from 1998 to 2016, an homage to the former owner of the Bills. Before that, Rich Products had the first naming rights deal with the organization, as the Bills’ home field was known as Rich Stadium starting in 1973.