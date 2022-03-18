ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul said “productive” talks about a new Bills stadium are still ongoing.

The governor said the money for the stadium could come from the state budget or economic development funding. She added that she got the ball rolling on the latest round of stadium talks and she’s eager to get a deal done with the Pegulas.

“They know I’m very vested in it,” Hochul said. “My number one objective with respect to the Bills is to make sure they stay in Buffalo, and to get them a new home.”

Governor Hochul also said she’s excited about the news Bills players coming to Orchard Park this season.