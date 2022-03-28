ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul said the Buffalo Bills stadium deal will benefit Western New Yorkers, who have to pay $850 million toward the new stadium.

“We’re very excited about this,” she said. “It’s a great day for Western New York, and I’m really proud we could negotiate such a good deal for the state and our many, many fans in Western New York, New York State and throughout the country.”

Governor Hochul also said she wanted to make sure the Bills stayed in Western New York and that the cost made sense for taxpayers. She feels this deal accomplishes that.

“Just comparing where we were in the past, when this stadium was originally built — 1973 — 100% was financed by the public,” she said. “Even the renovations in 1998 — 100% financed by the public sector.”

According to the deal, $600 million in funding will come from the pockets of taxpayers across the state, while another $250 million will come from Erie County taxpayers. Governor Hochul said the state negotiated to drive the cost for taxpayers down and says the deal is beneficial.

The governor said the economic impact from the team will end up covering, “more than one-hundred percent of public share funding.” She also said that’s after the state tax on players’ salaries and sales tax from tourism are factored in.

“That’s $27 million on direct payment to the state, we anticipate, she said. “And therefore, when you take that into context of a $600 million stadium share, our share is paid off after 22 years of a 30 year agreement.”

Economic expert Robert Baumann of the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts is skeptical that’ll happen.

“We’ve done these studies where we’ve seen what happens when a team shows up to an area,” he said. “And when it leaves, and when you look at the city or the county as the whole entity, the teams are just not largely relative to that. So we don’t really see any economic boom or bust from this deal quite honestly.”

If you ask a Bills fan, they’re just happy the team is sticking around.

“It’s awesome that the Bills are going to stay here,” said season ticket holder Pamela Eck. “That’s most important. It’s a lot of money for taxpayers, but if it gets more fans to the stadium and brings people from out of town to come, that would be great.”

Fellow fan Ethan Alvarez agreed.

“If you’re going to be building a new stadium, it was going to come with a hefty price tag, just like SoFi Stadium with the new Rams,” he said. “There’s not really a way to get around it.”

The governor announced this will be the largest construction project in WNY and will create 10,000 jobs.