Governor Hochul says Bills stadium report coming out soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul is speaking out on the ongoing Bills stadium negotiations.

The Pegulas are proposing a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. On Wednesday, the governor said a report on where the stadium should go will be coming out soon.

“We are waiting for the results of a study that’s been under way for a number of months now. That will come out in the next couple of weeks. I’m thinking about this constantly and I’m talking with people behind the scenes. But we’ll make the right decision for the people of Western New York,” Hochul said.

The Pegulas paid for their own report on the new Bills stadium.

They’ve presented that study to state officials.