BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed Friday she still believes a deal to build a new Bills stadium will be in place for the upcoming state budget, which is due on April 1.

“There are issues to work through. But I feel very confident that they’ll be resolved in time to have conversations during the budget process,” Hochul said during an event in Buffalo’s Kensington-Bailey neighborhood. “This is a very important priority to me, this community, and also the entire state.”

Hochul said major components of the deal – that the new stadium would be built in Orchard Park and be an outdoor facility — are set in stone. She suggested details regarding a new lease are being worked on now.

“We’re just getting down to the mechanics, the nuts and bolts — the longevity of the lease and the terms,” the Governor said. “So we’re working very hard.”

Hochul characterized talks as “very productive”. A spokesperson for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz agreed with that assessment. A spokesperson for Pegula Sports and Entertainment declined to comment on the state of talks.

The county owns the current stadium and leases it to the state, which subleases it to the Bills through the end of the 2022 season. All three are engaged in the negotiations.

“We know that teams have other options. That’s why I’m negotiating very intently to make sure that we have the right outcome for this community,” Hochul said.