Lawmakers call for transparency on Bills stadium negotiations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County lawmakers are calling for more transparency over the Bills stadium negotiations.

The Pegulas have proposed building a brand new stadium in Orchard Park.

It would come with a $1.4 billion price tag. Tax payers are likely to front some of the cost.

Now, some lawmakers want Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to release the study, looking into the condition of the facility.

“As I said before, they’re going to be asking tax payers to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a new stadium. They’re going to be asking me, as a legislator and my colleagues in this body to vote yes on a contract. We need to know what the contract is based on, where both sides are coming from when we make the final decision,” Legislator Joe Lorigo said.

A spokesperson for the county executive says the report is the property of Pegulas and its up to them to release it.