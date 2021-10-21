Mayor Brown weighs in on talks of Bills stadium in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown weighed in on the idea of bringing the Bills to the Queen City.

Brown tells News 4, as the mayor, he’d love to see a stadium be built in the city.

But moving the team out of Orchard Park could drive the price tag of the new stadium up by an additional billion dollars, bringing the cost to a whopping $2.4 billion.

Brown says the city has little to no say on what happens.

“Right now, the city is not a part of the stadium agreement, meaning we have no direct financial involvement in the building of a new stadium,” Brown says.

News 4 has reached out to India Walton for comment. A spokesperson tells us, while Walton supports the idea of bringing the Bills to Buffalo, she feels the stadium shouldn’t be located anywhere it would “displace long-standing communities.”