PALM BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke during the NFL Annual League Meetings in Florida. The full conference will be uploaded to this page soon.

On Friday, the NFL’s stadium and finance committees recommended a $200 million loan from the league’s G4 program. This is money that would be used toward a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Team owners will vote on this loan on Monday. When he spoke during the morning, McDermott didn’t say much about the stadium, but instead spoke about the players.

DOME… OR OPEN AIR STADIUM? Coach McDermott addressed the topic moments ago in FL, saying he doesn't care… he just wants it LOUD!



NFL owners are planning to vote on a $200 million dollar loan today, which would go toward construction on a new stadium in OP.@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/YOidCcZTsT — Mel Orlins (@Mel_Orlins) March 28, 2022

It’s expected that a new Bills stadium will cost somewhere around $1.4 billion. The plan is to put it across from the current facility, which is located off Abbott Road.

There’s been speculation that the cost to taxpayers could be massive, at roughly $1 billion, but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says “it’s not an accurate number.”

In order to get funding for it into New York’s next state budget, things will need to move quickly, as the budget is due Friday.

In terms of the proposed stadium’s construction, the architecture firm hired to get it done is Populous, a person familiar with the situation tells News 4.