ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As construction of the new Bills stadium rolls along, top officials say more workers are needed to help with the stadium project and other projects in Western New York.

Top officials from the Bills and Erie County say more skilled trade workers, in addition to more construction workers are needed. There will be a job fair this Saturday in Buffalo to help with recruiting and filling jobs.

That job fair will be this Saturday at the KeyBank Center. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lexus Club. The Sabres are down on Long Island Saturday, you don’t have to worry about a lot of traffic getting to KeyBank Center. This job fair in part will be hosted by the Bills.

“We at the Buffalo Bills are committed to this community, we want to make sure we’re also active in our commitment to ensuring that every single individual in the Buffalo community has an opportunity in this historic stadium,” said Buffalo Bills Vice President for Stadium Relations Penny Semaia.

You’ll find companies and contractors that are currently working on the stadium, looking for help.

“This three-year project that’s moving along, moving along very well, but we’re starting to get to a point right now where we’re going to need more of those construction workers to not only handle the project out in Orchard Park, but the other construction projects that are going on across our region,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Efforts have been made to get more women and minority-owned businesses involved in the construction of the new stadium. Poloncarz says progress is being made on that.

Local officials say more workers in construction and the skilled trades are needed not just for the new Bills Stadium, but other major projects like the transformation of the Kensington Expressway.

The new stadium is expected to open in time for the 2026 NFL season.