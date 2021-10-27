NFL Commissioner weighs in on Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL Commissioner is now weighing in on a possible new home for the Bills.

Roger Goodell says the NFL has no preference on whether a new stadium is in Orchard Park or Buffalo.

But right now, he says things are progressing nicely. And he just wants to see the Bills stay in western New York.

“I think the parties are all working well together,” Goodell says. “I think there’s a recognition of the need for a new stadium in Buffalo for the Bills…There has to be a public-private partnership that has to be managed. But I think that everyone is coming to the table with the intent to make sure that the Buffalo Bills are secured in western New York for generations.”

Goodell spoke at the league’s fall meetings in New York City on Tuesday night.

Here at home, we’re waiting for the results of a cost analysis study on a new potential home for the Bills.