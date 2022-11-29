ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As plans are being made for the new Bills stadium, there are also plans for new hotels in Orchard Park, but there could be a problem with zoning codes in the town.

As of now, developers cannot build anything higher than two and a half stories in the town. Councilmembers say that could prevent developers from wanting to build hotels near the new stadium.

Councilmembers Joe Liberti and Connor Flynn are among those pushing to change the current zoning code, at least around the stadium.

Liberti said a new stadium in Orchard Park creates the perfect opportunity to attract more people to the town. He’d like to see more places for people to shop and eat at, and more places for people looking to stay overnight in Orchard Park. His goal is to make the town into more of a destination for tourists and provide people a better experience.

“Moving forward, we definitely want to make that a destination for families, friends from in town and out of town, so when they come here it’s comfortable,” Liberti said. “They can go out to eat, they can go to a hotel, be comfortable; they don’t have to worry about driving, they can get to the game safe and comfortable.”

Orchard Park town supervisor Eugene Majchrzak says the town is willing to work with developers on a case by case basis.

“As it relates to the Bills new stadium, and the properties around there, will are willing to grant covariance to any business owner who wants to build a hotel or a business that has to do with that complex,” he told News 4.

He also says developers he’s been talking to want to wait until after a new stadium is built to see if it’s worth the investment.

“They’re not going to put multi-millions of dollars into developing pieces of property for 10 football games,” he said. “Now if we have concerts, section IV football games, high school football games, championship football games, things of that nature, that puts 50 or 60 events there or more, then you’ve got their interest.”

Council member Liberti says the town is working with the zoning and planning boards. He says he’s hopeful they can make changes to help attract developers to the area.