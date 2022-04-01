ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Bills stadium deal isn’t getting much love from New Yorkers, according to a recent poll.
Co/efficient surveyed 830 state residents by phone. The polling involved texts and automated interviews.
Participants were asked about the public’s hand in the deal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. It asks for $850 million in state and county taxes to fund it.
$600 million of that money would be from the state, while the other $250 million would come from Erie County.
And overall, the majority of people surveyed are against this amount of public money being spent on the roughly $1.4 billion project. The survey listed the following numbers:
- 55 percent are opposed
- 23 percent are unsure
- 22 percent approve
But here at home, the results were a little different. Here are the results for people in and around Buffalo:
- 31 percent are opposed
- 12 percent are unsure
- 58 percent approve
In the New York City area, the results are closer to the statewide, overall results:
- 57 percent are opposed
- 24 percent are unsure
- 19 percent approve
Conducted between March 28 and 30, the poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percent.
The majority of those surveyed had unsure opinions of Terry and Kim Pegula, the married co-owners of the Buffalo Bills. But their opinions of the Bills were made clear, with 57 percent saying they aren’t a fan.
For the full survey results, click or tap here.
