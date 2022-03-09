BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said money from the American Rescue Plan could be used to help pay for a new Bills stadium, but it won’t be used for that.

Last year, Poloncarz created the RENEW plan which had 123-million dollars in funding from uncle sam.

The county executive says some reporting about who would pay, and how much, is all speculation, so everyone should wait for the real numbers to come out.

“The truth will come out soon enough when we have a final, signed agreement, and the terms of the transaction are announced to all. At that time the public will be fully informed of the terms of the agreement,” Poloncarz said.

The estimated cost for a new, outdoor stadium in Orchard Park is $1.4 billion.

The team’s lease on Highmark Stadium expires after this upcoming season.