ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans had the chance to see what the team’s new stadium could look like.

Erie County held a public meeting at the team’s fieldhouse Thursday, just weeks after they unveiled the concept site drawings for the $1.4 billion stadium.

“We’re trying to create this intimate place where the seats are right on top of the playing field that provide amazing sight-lines for fans, but also a loud intimidating bowl,” said Scott Radecic of Populous Architecture. “I know that our owner has said that he wants every team that comes to play in this stadium to say ‘I hate going to Buffalo to play.’ And that’s what we’re trying to do from a design standpoint too.”

The scoping meeting was part of New York State’s environmental review process. It was one of the first opportunities for people to share hopes of concerns they have with the people directly responsible for the new stadium’s plans.

That includes Mark Ebeling of Danny’s South. He said water pressure has been an issue for the restaurant for decades, and he’s worried it will remain a problem with this new construction.

“We installed pumps in our bathrooms at the restaurant just to flush the toilets during game day,” he said. “I don’t know what gives, but maybe these guys can do their thing and check into this.”

Orchard Park is part of Erie County Legislator John Mills’ district. He spoke during the public comment period calling for sidewalks to surround the new stadium.

“What we do need for sure are sidewalks,” he said. “We need, specifically, handicap sidewalks running from Southwestern Boulevard, north on Abbott Road up to Milestrip Road.”

County officials said the environmental review process will take a few months. You can submit comments on the proposed stadium online here until July 28.