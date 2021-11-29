Public hearings on Bills stadium changed to Zoom

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Public hearings on a proposed new stadium for the Buffalo Bills held by the Erie County Legislature have been changed from in-person hearings at the three ECC campuses to Zoom meetings due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.
The hearings will take place next Monday through Wednesday at 6 p.m. each day. You can register to speak at the links below. News 4 is planning to live stream the hearings on WIVB.com.
Members of the public are invited to attend and speak to Legislators about their priorities regarding the stadium, including the costs and location of a new stadium. The county legislature is not directly involved in the negotiations, but it is required to sign off on contracts entered into by the county.
All three parties involved in negotiations – the team, the state, and the county (whose efforts are led by County Executive Mark Poloncarz and his team) – are in agreement that building a new stadium is a better option than renovating the current Highmark Stadium.
According to the state’s study, a new stadium in Orchard Park could cost $1.35 billion while building one in the city could cost $2.1 billion.
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.