ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The latest Siena Poll shows that the majority of voters aren’t happy about the state’s use of $600 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Specifically, 63 percent disapprove, while only 24 percent approve. And it’s a bipartisan agreement; 60 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans are against it.

This poll was taken on April 25. Here’s a breakdown of opinions on the state’s contribution to the Bills stadium:

Voters Total Dem. Rep. Ind./Other Age 18-34 Age 35-54 Age 55+ <$50K $50K-

$100K $100K+ Approve 24% 28% 19% 22% 32% 24% 20% 23% 20% 30% Disapprove 63% 60% 70% 64% 55% 62% 70% 64% 66% 61% Mixed 9% 7% 9% 12% 10% 11% 6% 11% 10% 7% Don’t Know/No Opinion 4% 4% 2% 3% 4% 3% 4% 3% 4% 3%

Here’s the breakdown by region:

Voters NYC NYC Suburbs Upstate Approve 33% 21% 18% Disapprove 55% 69% 68% Mixed 8% 7% 11% Don’t Know/No Opinion 4% 4% 3%

“Uniting voters is their disapproval of the state kicking in $600 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. It’s

opposed by at least 55% of every demographic group,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Interestingly, upstaters are even less approving than downstaters of the stadium deal and are also less supportive of three New York City area casinos.”

See the full results of the Siena Poll here.