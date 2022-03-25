ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Funding in the form of a multi-million dollar loan is expected to get the recommendation of stadium and finance committees within the NFL.

A source tells News 4 that a max amount of $200 million could be approved on Friday. This is money that would be used toward a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

The expected approval of the loan, administered through the NFL’s G4 program, was first reported by The Buffalo News.

The exact number expected to be spent on the stadium, as a whole, is still fuzzy, but the expectation is around $1.4 billion. The Bills’ plan is to build it across from the current facility, which is located off Abbott Road.

The architecture firm hired to get it done is Populous, a person familiar with the situation tells News 4.

There’s been speculation that the cost to taxpayers could be massive, at roughly $1 billion, but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says “it’s not an accurate number.”

If the loan gets recommended, team owners would vote during league meetings in Florida this coming Monday.

But time is running short to make sure it gets into the next state budget, which is due April 1. Still, Gov. Kathy Hochul thinks a final deal will be worked out before then.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.