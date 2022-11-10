BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Bills Stadium will offer a totally new fan experience to fans. Bills Mafia got their first look at the building in newly released renderings last week.

From the entrance to the concourse to even the seats, fans can expect a modern stadium that rivals some of the best in the NFL, according to the architects. They want this stadium to be unique to Western New York, combining its history with its future.

“We want to reflect the past, but look forward as well,” Scott Radecic, partner and senior principal at Populous, said.

The new stadium is still years from completion, but the renderings provide a better picture of what it could look like. Radecic is a former Buffalo Bills linebacker and now an architect working on the project, which is taking a football first approach.

“Visually, you’re still connected to the game. You can be on the main public concourse, you can be in the upper public concourse, you can be in a club lounge, and when you turn your head you’re going to see the field,” Radecic said.

Stadium features include more heaters in the concourses and near the seats, which are also getting an upgrade.

“Figure the upper deck at Highmark right now, people sit on benches. In the new stadium, everybody’s going to have a chair back seat. That’s a difference right, so everyone will have their place. The treads are going to be deeper so people are going to have more leg room all over the stadium,” Radecic added.

The design includes what’s being called “The Family Circle” outside the building with huge standing buffaloes, which Radecic says will provide a “wow” factor. The four Super Bowl appearances and the Wall of Fame will be honored, but there is no official place for them yet.

The architecture will reflect Buffalo’s industrial past, but will use modern materials.

“The approach that we’ve taken in that regard has taken its cues in the colonnades of the old Buffalo Auditorium and the old Rock Pile,” Radecic continued.

This isn’t just a new stadium. Radecic says its a new home for Bills Mafia.

“That’s really what we are trying to create with the stadium so that people always feel that way when they come to future bills games in the new building. Why would I want to be anywhere else than right here right now?” Radecic concluded.

As for the Bills locker room design, Radecic said it will be the best home team environment in the NFL. The stadium won’t open until 2026 and Radecic agrees with Bills fans, waiting is the hardest part.