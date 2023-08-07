A rending of the new Bills stadium, released by the team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re anxiously waiting for the day the Bills move to their new home across the street, it appears you can watch the progress as it happens. You don’t even have to leave your couch.

A YouTuber aptly named Buffalo Stadium Live seems to be broadcasting a live feed of the construction happening on Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

In a video bearing the channel’s name, a camera appears to be positioned across the street from popular gameday parking spot Hammer’s Lot. The current video has been streaming continuously since this past Thursday.

As for who’s operating it, that remains a mystery. Not much information about the channel is shown, but as of this writing, it has 51 subscribers and four previous videos, one of which is listed as a time-lapse of excavation from June 20.

The new Bills stadium is set to be finished before the start of the 2026 season after ground was broken at the site this past spring. And in case you didn’t know, they’re keeping the name.

The new Highmark Stadium will have fewer seats than the current arena, with 63,000 in the plans.

If you want to check in on the construction, take a look at the live feed here.