PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will head back to Rochester for training camp this summer at St. John Fisher College.

The Bills announced they struck a one-year deal with the college for training camp.

Bills fans will also have the chance to watch the team practice.

Training camp was in Orchard Park for the past two summers due to the pandemic.

A practice schedule is expected out this spring for the Bills’ 21st training camp at Fisher.

The NFL and NFL Players Association suspended all COVID protocols on March 3, pointing to “encouraging trends” in COVID-19 cases, new CDC guidance and changes to state laws.