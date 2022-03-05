PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will head back to Rochester for training camp this summer at St. John Fisher College.
The Bills announced they struck a one-year deal with the college for training camp.
Bills fans will also have the chance to watch the team practice.
Training camp was in Orchard Park for the past two summers due to the pandemic.
A practice schedule is expected out this spring for the Bills’ 21st training camp at Fisher.
The NFL and NFL Players Association suspended all COVID protocols on March 3, pointing to “encouraging trends” in COVID-19 cases, new CDC guidance and changes to state laws.
Buffalo Bills
- 2022 Bills training camp returning to St. John Fisher College
- Hochul expects Bills stadium deal to be in place this month
- Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade
- Cornerback a top need for Bills with Levi Wallace set to hit open market, Tre’Davious White’s injury
- Surrounding new Bills OC Ken Dorsey with experienced coaches was key in hiring Joe Brady
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.