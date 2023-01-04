BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-based nonprofit 26 Shirts has released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design, with proceeds going towards Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation.

The design has the words “Show Love — It Costs Nothing” with a hand holding up three fingers, in reference to Hamlin’s jersey number on the Bills.

The design is available exclusively online until Jan. 8 in a variety of different clothing options.

To purchase a shirt, hoodie or other design, click here.

Courtesy: 26 Shirts