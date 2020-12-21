26 Shirts releases limited edition Grinch parody celebrating Bills’ AFC East Title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26 Shirts is celebrating the Buffalo Bills’ AFC East division title with a new holiday-inspired shirt.

Bearing a blue bison with the words “How Buffalo Took The Division,” the shirt’s design and text are a parody of the Christmas classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The shirt is available online exclusively through January 3. For every shirt that’s purchased, eight dollars will be donated to Jason Patten.

This past March, Patten was diagnosed with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy, or CIDP.

The shirts, which cost $26, can be purchased here. If you would like to make a separate donation to Patten and his family, click/tap here.