BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills will be sending three more players to this year’s revamped Pro Bowl, bringing their total to eight — the most for the franchise since 1992, according to the team.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Rodger Saffold and tight end Dawson Knox were all named as Pro Bowl replacements on Monday, joining quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse, safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Matt Milano as the Bills’ representatives.

Knox replaces Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, while Dawkins replaces Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown, both of whom are playing in the Super Bowl, and thus unable to participate in the Pro Bowl. According to Buffalo Bills PR, Knox becomes the team’s first Pro Bowl tight end since Paul Costa in 1966.

Saffold is stepping in for Colts guard Quenton Nelson, who is out with an injury.

The NFL announced a revamping of the Pro Bowl in September, rebranding the event “The Pro Bowl Games.” It will feature skills competitions, as well as an AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

The Pro Bowl Skills Show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, while the Pro Bowl Game is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, with both taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.