Arizona State’s Dohnovan West was a 3-year starter along the Sun Devils offensive line. Most of West’s snaps came at center but he also spent a little playing time guard in college.

“I showed it throughout my college career,” West said. “I played three different positions and I’m willing to do that again hopefully I can solidify a spot somewhere but at this point I don’t really care as long as I’m getting the opportunity to play.”

At the combine, West measured in at 6’3″, 295 pounds which is considered a little undersized for an interior offensive lineman, but most scouts like his athletic ability and football smarts.

“I feel like with center you kind of have to know every position on the offensive line anyways so that’s just gonna benefit me at the end of the day,” West said. “I don’t think it’s something that’s too difficult. I feel like as long as I go out there and show that I can do it, why not?”

Dohnovan doesn’t turn 21 until May so he will be one of the youngest players to hear his name called on draft day. West is projected to be a 3rd or 4th round draft pick.