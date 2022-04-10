Zion Johnson from Boston College has the ideal size and strength to develop into a premier starting guard at the next level. Zion was asked what player he’s looking forward to facing in the NFL and if there were any questions about what kind of competitor he is… this answer says it all.

“I feel like almost every offensive lineman would say Aaron Donald,” Johnson said. “He’s a dominating force people would say he is one of the best defensive tackles in the league so I would have to say Aaron Donald.”

Zion started 3 seasons at guard and tackle for Boston College and at the Senior Bowl slid inside to center.

“I didn’t have a lot of opportunities before to showcase at center so I had the opportunity to get good reps in and do some things that I haven’t done at Boston College and I think it went well overall,” Johnson said.

The ability to move around and play different spots on the offensive line is important at the next level.

“It’s good to be a great player at one position but to be able to play multiple makes you that much more valuable because in a pinch if something happens to the center, you can move over or late in the game, if you’ve got to get in the game, if something happens to a tackle and you have to pop out you can do that,” Johnson said. “That’s very important to a team and I want to help the team win by any means necessary.”

Zion had an outstanding showing at the scouting combine and improved his draft stock. He’s projected to be an early 2nd round draft pick but could sneak into the 1st round.