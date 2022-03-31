Smooth is the word that comes up a lot when Chris Olave’s name is mentioned. The wide reciever from Ohio State is considered one of the best route runners in this year’s draft class. Olave finished his career in Columbus with 35 touchdowns — the most in program history. Olave is projected to be a 1st round pick. It’s been 15 years since an Ohio State receiver was selected in the 1st round of the draft.

“I feel like that streak is going to come to an end soon but just to be in that conversation and the first round coming from where I come from a little recruited guy a little rated guy just to be able to put that hard work in and put God first anything can happen,” Olave said.

The Buckeyes’ captain met with the Bills at the scouting combine and says Stefon Diggs is a player he studies and admires. Here’s what Olave had to say about the idea playing along side Diggs.

“That would be huge,” Olave said. “One of the best receivers in the NFL coming from where he came from I think he was a fifth or sixth round pick just working out and getting to where he’s at today.”

Olave, Diggs, and Gabriel Davis would make for an impressive trio in Buffalo. Playing with a group of talented receivers wouldn’t be anything new for the skilled pass catcher.

“When you go to a place like a Ohio State you’re going to have a lot of talent around you. There’s only one ball to go around so at the end of the day as long as we are winning we’re all selfless in the receiver room. We have so many talented guys, especially this year, we had three guys go over 100 in multiple games just being competitive trying to get better every day alongside those guys and whatever happened on game days happens as long as we win I’m good.”

Olave put together an impressive combine performance which included a 4.39 40 yard dash.