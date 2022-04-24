USC’s Drake London is one of the best players in the draft. The Trojans wide reciever was the conference’s offensive player of the year despite only playing in 8 games. London led USC with 88 receptions and over 1,000 yard. He also found the endzone 7 times. His skill set and elite size has people comparing him to Mike Evans.

“I would hope to be like him one day,” London said. “That’s somebody who I look up to, somebody who is built similar to me and I can take parts of his game and put it into mine.”

London also played basketball at USC and credits hoops for helping him on the football field.

“Basketball has helped me every way possible and I’m blessed that I was able to play both sports as long as I possibly can and it’s definitely help me transition and to football the best I possibly can,” London said.

Drake is projected to be a 1st round pick.