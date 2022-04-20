Washington’s Cade Otton is one of the top tight end in this year’s draft class. He was a 4-year starter for the Huskies and played in an system that should have ready for the next level.

“We are in a prostyle offense and a lot of times here in interviews, I’m speaking the same language as the coaches, so that’s been very valuable as far as communicating and showing them what I know and I’m super thankful for that,” Otton said.

Cade was a 1st team All-PAC12 selection in 2020 but last season did not go as expected, he missed 4 games due to COVID and injuries. He enters the draft as one of the more well-rounded tight ends.

“At the tight end position, you’re asked to do a lot whether it’s blocking at the point of attack or out in space or running around,” Otton said. “Obviously the more you can do, the more you can stay on the field, it’s all about how you provide value to a team and at the tight and position you have a lot of opportunities to do that.”

Otton is projected to be a 3rd round draft pick.