(WIVB) — Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Clemson’s Trenton Simpson and Arkansas’ Drew Sanders are some of the best linebackers available and are set to be the first in that position to come off the board.

The Bills have a need to fill at the linebacker position. If the front office wants to grab a guy who has potential to be a steal later on in the draft, Alabama’s Henry To’o To’o could be that guy.

To’o To’o started his college career at Tennessee, spending two years with the Volunteers before transferring to Tuscaloosa. He spent the last two years as a key member of Nick Saban’s for the past two years, racking up over 200 tackles, including 15.5 for a loss. He also picked up 6.5 sacks in those two seasons.

Having been at Alabama, To’o To’o is used to winning. Those Crimson Tide squads went 24-4 in his two years there. In four years in the SEC, he started 50 games.

“I always take pride in my knowledge, but definitely my knowledge has grown so much playing for Alabama,” To’o To’o said. “As a middle linebacker you can’t be one of those quiet guys you can’t be one of those guys scared to share information. You got to know what you’re talking about I think preparation through film study and everything you prepare yourself for allows you to go out there and lead your team.”

He said that he is a calm player off of the field, but a flip switches in him when it’s gameday.

“I’ve got to flip the switch. I’ve grown up to conserve my energy to be able to go out there on Saturday or Friday,” To’o To’o said. “Whatever it may be and perform those are definitely times when I flip my switch on and turn into a different character and be the best player I can be and leave my team so that switch got to go on.”

A projected third round pick, To’o To’o may just be someone who can be a help in the middle of the Bills’ defense as a rookie and in the future.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.