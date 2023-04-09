(WIVB) — LSU’s BJ Ojulari was a force up front for the Tigers last season. Despite missing 2 games, Ojulari was still a first-team All-SEC selection, racking up 58 tackles, 8.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. The name may sound familiar — his brother, Azeez, was a second round draft pick by the Giants last year.

“He has a great impact on me,” BJ Ojulari said of his brother. “He’s like a mentor to me. He’s playing for the Giants right now, but I lean on him a lot — he’s been through the same process. He’s at the level. I’m trying to get anything that I can ask him. I’m going to ask him.”

Ojulari continued.

“We have some similarities, but I don’t think we play the same,” he said. “I have a different playing style. I’m more of a finesse play style he is more of a striking and more of a bulldozer and I’m more finesse.”

BJ is one of the top edge rushers in the draft, his talent is easy to see on the field and his leadership is off the charts. At LSU, the number 18 is given to the player who does everything right on and off the field. Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is one of the past Tigers to wear number 18.

“(Being given number 18) meant a lot to me. It meant a lot to my legacy and to the state of Louisiana being able to represent that number 18 and all the 18s that came before me,” he said. “It was a great honor just for my coaches and peers to elect me and I think it’s a testament to my character.”

BJ Ojulari is projected to be a second round draft pick.