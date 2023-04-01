(WIVB) — Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson showed the ability to play multiple positions for the Seminoles this past year, something he could bring to the Bills.

Robinson is coming off a season of versatility, where he recorded a team-high 99 tackles, five of them for a loss to go along with one sack, one interception, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

He was named a first team All-ACC safety in both 2021 and 2022. Scouts have praised Robinson’s ability to play multiple positions in the secondary. In the secondary this off-season, the Bills lost safety Jaquan Johnson in free agency, but signed Taylor Rapp to a one-year deal.

His physicality has also been praised by those at the next level.

“Being able to know pretty much the whole defense. I played three or four different positions so it’s 11 guys so it’s pretty much the whole defense in the back end. Just being a guy that you can count on and that’s what I preach to myself,” Robinson said. “If I’m looking to the left and to the right and I know that I can trust in that guy it’s going to make it way easier for us to go out there and put trust in each other and for me to go to war with him.”

Robinson’s family is important to him. The 22-year-old is quick to point out his mother and the joy he gets seeing her excitement while he is on the field.

“Her missing my brother who passed away and my brother who got sent away for 10 years she was always upset a little bit so me playing football and her coming to the games and being excited and being the loudest fan out there and running up and down the field supporting me that cheered her up that why I do what I do today,” Robinson said.

As a projected third round pick, Robinson has a chance to give his mother another exciting memory, while having a big impact at the next level.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.