(WIVB) — Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence was an anchor for the Gators’ offensive line this past season and is ready to propel that into a career in the NFL.

Torrence started 11 games in Gainesville last season as a right guard, being named first team All-SEC and was a consensus All-American. He also finished as Pro Football Focus’ highest graded run-blocking guard in the nation. He did not allow a sack all season either.

“You have to have a dog mentality just to be able to go out there and be gritty and just be somebody who knows it’s going to be tough you have to move somebody from point A to point B, but just having that mentality that you’re not going to give up,” Torrence said.

That offensive line helped the Gators to six wins and an appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl in Billy Napier’s first season at the helm.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 330 pounds, he prides himself in watching film and knowing who he is matching up with on the opposing defensive line.

“Run blocking is more fun, but I take pride in when I get a good pass set and I set down a defensive lineman,” Torrence said. “I watch film and know what his favorite pass rush move is and when I can see it coming and be able to shut it down it feels great doing that.”

Projected to be selected in either the first or second round, Torrence knows that he may be expected to play multiple positions on the offensive line, but it is a challenge that he is willing to take on.

“It’s a challenge but it’s a challenge I’m willing to accept,” Torrence said. “I know creating value to myself as a player really helps me stay in the league longer especially at our position becuase they only travel with so many guys each week so being able to play multiple positions on the line is going to be very helpful.”

